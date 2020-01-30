Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $6.84

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.65, but opened at $6.84. Novavax shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 3,676,663 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVAX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Get Novavax alerts:

The company has a market cap of $230.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Novavax by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Novavax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Novavax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the period. 22.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.