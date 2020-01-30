Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 1.3% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

NVO traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $60.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,621. The stock has a market cap of $144.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

