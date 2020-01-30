Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.70. 87,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

