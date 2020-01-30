NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,447 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 230,566 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,251,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.02. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.96.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

