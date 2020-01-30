NVR (NYSE:NVR) Given New $4,300.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVR. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NVR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4,150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,912.33.

NYSE:NVR traded up $68.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,966.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,180. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $2,513.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4,058.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,836.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3,663.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $58.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR will post 222.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,668.34, for a total transaction of $1,940,551.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,331,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,670.99, for a total transaction of $6,974,881.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,670 shares in the company, valued at $420,952,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,760 shares of company stock worth $74,553,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in NVR by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NVR by 66.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

