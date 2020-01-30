NWF Group plc (NWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NWF Group stock opened at GBX 181.25 ($2.38) on Thursday. NWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 128 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 189 ($2.49). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 175.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 166.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $88.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWF. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Tuesday.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

