Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:OCUL remained flat at $$4.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,080. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.23.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 383.58% and a negative net margin of 3,141.58%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

