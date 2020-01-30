Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:OCUL remained flat at $$4.39 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,080. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.23.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 383.58% and a negative net margin of 3,141.58%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Analyst Recommendations for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit