OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:OFG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.38. 307,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $98.92 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.42%.

In related news, Director Edwin Perez bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $808,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,813,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,180,000 after purchasing an additional 114,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 71,812 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $35,844,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 829,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in OFG Bancorp by 501.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 289,319 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

