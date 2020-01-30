Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 17.76%.

Shares of OVBC stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 34 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $41.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ohio Valley Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

