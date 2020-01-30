OLD Republic International Corp Buys 475,000 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 102.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $16,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $17.37. 177,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,699. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. Citigroup set a $16.50 target price on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

