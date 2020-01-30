OLD Republic International Corp Has $36.58 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.24% of Principal Financial Group worth $36,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,064,000 after buying an additional 84,206 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,105,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,192,000 after buying an additional 30,110 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 826,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 55,257 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 703,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after buying an additional 108,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 547,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,129,000 after buying an additional 29,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,217. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.37. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

