OLD Republic International Corp Has $42.08 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $42,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.77. The stock had a trading volume of 281,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,966,107.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,298,154.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,397 shares of company stock worth $40,005,983. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

