OLD Republic International Corp Has $74.35 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 1.9% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.14% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $74,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.37. 2,281,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

