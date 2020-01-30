Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 217,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZEUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 143,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 89,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,541 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

ZEUS stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $163.51 million, a PE ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 2.27. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

