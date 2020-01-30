OmiseGO (OMG) Reaches Market Cap of $128.54 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00009677 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, HitBTC, Cobinhood and BitForex. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $128.54 million and $49.00 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000439 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDAX, Bit-Z, Independent Reserve, GOPAX, BitForex, COSS, DragonEX, BitBay, C2CX, Fatbtc, Tidex, Coinsuper, Livecoin, Bithumb, BX Thailand, Iquant, Binance, IDEX, Tokenomy, Coinone, Koinex, DDEX, Poloniex, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Cobinhood, DigiFinex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, Bittrex, B2BX, Upbit, Braziliex, Liqui, CoinBene, BitMart, CoinExchange, Coinnest, Bancor Network, Hotbit, Mercatox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, AirSwap, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, Coinrail, OKEx, Neraex, Exmo, Bitbns, CoinTiger, ChaoEX, ABCC, TDAX, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, Crex24, Kyber Network, Gate.io, FCoin, Ethfinex, Ovis, IDCM, CoinEx and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

