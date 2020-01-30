Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.72

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as high as $0.78. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 30,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative return on equity of 34.42% and a negative net margin of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves, as well as brake, transmission, and engine parts for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

