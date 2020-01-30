Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Gap Down to $0.37

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.37. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 320,497 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.48.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 872.01% and a negative net margin of 967.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Fruchtman bought 149,000 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,885.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Premkumar Reddy bought 500,000 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 544,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 826,055 shares of company stock worth $170,887. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $682,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.