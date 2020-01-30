OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Stake Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in OneMain by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF opened at $42.10 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.31.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price objective on OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

