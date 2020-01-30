O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.07.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $424.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $337.26 and a one year high of $454.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,165 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total transaction of $2,269,139.45. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 129,648 shares in the company, valued at $56,958,255.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,745 shares of company stock worth $21,900,741. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

