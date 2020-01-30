OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.63-4.85 EPS.

OSIS stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,396. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $117.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.36.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $187,689.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,765.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $172,082.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,005,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,675,841. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

