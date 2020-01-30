Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank of Canada

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OR. CIBC cut Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko gold royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

NYSE OR opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of -0.08. Osisko gold royalties has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. Equities analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 9.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 154,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 51.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

