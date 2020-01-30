Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s previous close.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.56.

NYSE OVV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 184,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,605. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Ovintiv had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

