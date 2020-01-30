Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Equities researchers at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.42% from the company’s previous close.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.56.

NYSE OVV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 184,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,605. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Ovintiv had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit