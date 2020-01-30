Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.50 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.05.

NYSE OVV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. 4,861,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,189. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. Research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Analyst Recommendations for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

