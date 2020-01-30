Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.50 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.05.

NYSE OVV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. 4,861,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,182,189. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. Research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

