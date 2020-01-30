Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 78645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Ovintiv had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

