PAC Global (PAC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. PAC Global has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $11,060.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Crex24 and TOPBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PAC Global

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, P2PB2B, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

