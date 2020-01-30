PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.75.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.06. 2,064,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.23. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $616,165.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 37.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.