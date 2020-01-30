Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.20-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.65. Packaging Corp Of America also updated its Q1 guidance to approx $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

PKG traded down $5.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.62. 2,457,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,090. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.