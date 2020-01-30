Pakcoin (PAK) Price Reaches $0.0029

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Pakcoin has traded up 43% against the dollar. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $198,935.00 and approximately $71.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 82.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pakcoin Profile

PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

