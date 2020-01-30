Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.30 to $24.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of PAM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 2,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,806. The stock has a market cap of $917.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pampa Energia has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $39.89.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $3.69. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.65 million. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 26.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energia will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

