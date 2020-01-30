Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total value of $174,514.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,172.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total transaction of $375,816.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,238.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.40. 1,061,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12-month low of $152.18 and a 12-month high of $212.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

