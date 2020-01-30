Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Cut by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,934,000 after acquiring an additional 37,353 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,153,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 502,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,676,000 after purchasing an additional 77,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,681,000 after purchasing an additional 46,249 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.40. 1,061,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.96. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $152.18 and a 52-week high of $212.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.46.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total transaction of $375,816.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,238.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.