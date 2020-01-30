Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 178.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,347 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 44,777 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3,435.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 104,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 82,276 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,045. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $39.16.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

