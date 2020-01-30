Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $6.11 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after purchasing an additional 612,421 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 473,574 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,616,000. Broadmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,675,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.68. 1,818,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,665,686. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $170.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

