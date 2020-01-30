Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 1.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $22,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,424,000 after buying an additional 310,066 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 340,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 254,360 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $4,788,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,100,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after buying an additional 70,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 53,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.65.

NVO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.70. 69,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

