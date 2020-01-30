Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,051 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 973,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,854,901. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

