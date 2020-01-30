Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 277 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 309,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 147,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,755 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.78. The company had a trading volume of 126,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,800. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.48 and a 1-year high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

