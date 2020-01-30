Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 5,300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,037 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 15.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,001 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 220,685 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 91,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.79. 495,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,908,460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.