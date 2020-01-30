Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 8,505 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $13,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the second quarter valued at $34,602,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 974.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 157,264 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $8,797,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.77.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PII stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,487. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.58. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

