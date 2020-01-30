Parthenon LLC Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Parthenon LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.9% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after buying an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after buying an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.86.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 532,598 shares of company stock worth $102,936,282 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $15.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,923,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.70 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.18 and its 200-day moving average is $195.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $596.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

