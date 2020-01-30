Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $7.87. 89,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,058. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,670 shares in the company, valued at $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,950,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,809 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 75.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,039,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,984 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,076,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 887,790 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,870,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.3% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,703,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 733,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

