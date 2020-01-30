BMO Capital Markets Increases Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $153.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to $153.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday. Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $116.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $121.48.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis raised its stake in Paypal by 1,020.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 78,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 71,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Paypal by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,154,000 after buying an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 36.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

