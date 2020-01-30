Pembroke Management LTD Acquires New Shares in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)

Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 341,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 1.42% of Rosetta Stone at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RST. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rosetta Stone by 244.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rosetta Stone by 237.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Rosetta Stone by 35.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Rosetta Stone during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosetta Stone stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.49. 4,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,224. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $427.78 million, a P/E ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 0.24. Rosetta Stone Inc has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $26.88.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

RST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Rosetta Stone from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

