Pembroke Management LTD Buys New Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,128 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.14. 806,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095,435. The firm has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day moving average is $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

