Pembroke Management LTD Has $23.57 Million Stock Position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,014 shares during the period. HMS makes up 2.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in HMS were worth $23,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HMS during the second quarter worth $46,427,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HMS by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,572,000 after buying an additional 737,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HMS by 218.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after buying an additional 487,655 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in HMS by 4,499.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after buying an additional 357,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HMS by 67.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 691,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,820,000 after buying an additional 277,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get HMS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 31,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,713. HMS Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. HMS had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.