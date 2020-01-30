Pembroke Management LTD Has $27.35 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises 2.3% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.18% of Paycom Software worth $27,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYC traded up $3.57 on Thursday, hitting $325.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.45. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $142.33 and a fifty-two week high of $324.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

