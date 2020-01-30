Pembroke Management LTD Reduces Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Genpact makes up approximately 1.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.27% of Genpact worth $21,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 7.2% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 370.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

NYSE:G traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,589. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.91 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.