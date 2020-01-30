Pembroke Management LTD Sells 33,834 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,834 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.58% of LCI Industries worth $15,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.35. 6,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,085. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $113.34.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $586.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. ValuEngine downgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sidoti downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

