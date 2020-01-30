Pembroke Management LTD Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.82.

Moody’s stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,374. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $154.60 and a 1-year high of $262.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.10. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,871,566.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

