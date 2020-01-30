Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 598,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,129,094 shares.The stock last traded at $30.66 and had previously closed at $29.02.

PENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

