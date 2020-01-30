Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $1.28 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 954 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $14.59 on Thursday, reaching $1,442.11. The company had a trading volume of 49,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,298. The firm has a market cap of $1,004.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,398.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,273.00. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,480.25.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

